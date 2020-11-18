Judge dismisses Wendell State Forest lawsuit

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A lawsuit filed against logging at Wendell State Forest was dismissed by a judge on Wednesday.

The suit filed by the Wendell State Forest Alliance was dropped after the Secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs filed a motion.

The initial claim filed in august of last year alleged the Department of Conservation and Recreation illegally allowed for commercial logging in the forest and it did not give enough notice for the Alliance to appeal it.

However, on November 5, the case was thrown out by a Franklin Superior Court judge, saying the Alliance lacked standing and had, “not identified an actual controversy.”

Reacting to the decision, the alliance said in part, “This decision was a grave judicial failure to set precedent.”

We did contact the Secretary’s Office for comment and have yet to hear back. However, in the past, DCR has maintained the logging was needed to keep the forest healthy.