Judge refuses to dismiss charges against Loughlin, Giannulli

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and nine other parents face new charges in the college admissions scandal. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, that the parents were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP)–A federal judge has refused to dismiss charges against actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband and other prominent parents accused of cheating the college admissions process.

The judge sided Friday with prosecutors who denied that investigators had fabricated evidence.

Defense attorneys had urged the judge to throw out the indictment over allegations of misconduct by FBI agents. Loughlin and Giannulli áare scheduled to go to trial in October on charges that they paid $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower.