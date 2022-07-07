STURBRIDGE, Mass (WWLP) – Old Sturbridge Village is having an exciting calendar of returning and new events for July, which include a day of Baseball, BBQ, and Brews as well as a Music and Art Weekend!

July marks the beginning of a Kids Free Summer program at the Village this year. Up to three kids under the age of 17 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult that is paying full admission. Dog Days and Garden Thyme are recurring events that are back for Old Sturbridge Village (OSV) members during July. The Village has taken a strong approach to program this year. Several popular events are being brought back and new programming that interprets life in the 19th century for the visitors of today are being created.

This month’s events

Kids Free Summer (July 5th-September 5th)

There is so much to see, do, learn, and explore this summer at the Village. There’s also more fun, stories, play, and savings with Kids Free Summer! The offer admits up to three kids under 17 years old when accompanied by an adult paying full admission from July 5th through September 5th. Visitors can explore the scenic two-hundred-acre campus, be inspired by craftspeople demonstrating skills, meet the farm animals and take a horse-drawn wagon ride. In addition to activities such as playing nineteenth-century games, visitors can also take part in the many summertime events included with standard daytime admission to the Village. The Kids Free promotion is valid on standard daytime admission, and cannot be combined with other discounts or evening programming. Visitors are being encouraged to purchase or reserve tickets online.

Evening at the Village (July 15th)

Enjoy the outdoors and spend a summer evening in the Village after the campus closes for the day. Visitors can take a horse-drawn wagon ride, stroll through the scenic Commons and Farm, and listen to live music by Quintebrass. Quintebrass is based in Northeast Connecticut and performs standard repertoire brass quintet music from the Renaissance through the 20th century, with some non-standard arrangements included for good measure. There will be a bonfire in the evening and games for kids to play! Guests are invited to bring a picnic to enjoy. Snacks and drinks will be available for sale at the Miner Grant Store. This event is being held outside of normal OSV operating hours. Tickets are $15 for non-member adults, $10 for non-member youth, $10 for member adults, and $7 for member youth.

Music and Art Weekend (July 16th-17th)

Have you ever wondered what was music and art like back in the 1800s? At Music and Art Weekend, you will get to listen to music and see different pieces of art like literature and drawings popular from the time. You will have the chance to learn about the history of violins and guitars and watch the talented artists of OSV at work. Live performances and demonstrations will be held, including watching the Old Sturbridge Village dancers and singers (on Saturday only), seeing landscape art, botanical watercolors, Ruth Hanshaw Bascom-style pastel portraits come to life, and more! The event is being held during normal OSV operational hours and is included with standard daytime admission or membership to the Village.

Baseball, BBQ, and Brews (July 23rd)

When you spend your day at Baseball, BBQ, and Brews, a full day of activities awaits! Come for the Village Grill’s BBQ, learn about baseball history, listen to early 19th-centuryth century music, play early American games, and more for the entire family! Visitors will also get the chance to craft a baseball thaumatrope and meet Jake the Lion from the Worcester Bravehearts. The first 200 kids to come will receive a free pack of Topps Heritage baseball cards. Craft beers from several breweries in New England will be available for purchase for guests 21 and older. The event is being held during normal OSV operational hours and is included with standard daytime admission or membership to the Village.

Moving Forward (July 30th-31st)

This event highlights some of the efforts, struggles, and triumphs of social change in 19th-centuryth century New England. Learn about things such as 1830s gender and racial equity, efforts to end slavery, help the unfortunate, and promote peace. Visitors will be able to tour the gardens, enjoy live musical performances, and meet the animals on the farm. Moving Forward focuses on the topics and groups involved in social changes such as anti-slavery, a local charity, the Industrial Revolution, women’s rights, and progressive agriculture and how they all tie into social change today. The event is being held during normal OSV operational hours and is included with standard daytime admission or membership to the Village.

Members of Old Sturbridge Village enjoy special access to programming in July with several private events

Dog Days (July 9th-10th)

Old Sturbridge Village allows members the privilege of bringing their dogs to the Village on select weekends throughout the year. July 9th and 10th mark the next members-only Dog Days event. Dogs have to be leashed and vaccinated. Proof of rabies and license is required. Dogs have to be accompanied at all times. This event is held during normal OSV operating hours. This program is FREE for members of Old Sturbridge Village. Registration is required.

Garden Thyme (July 16th)

July’s Garden Thyme is all about teaching propagation techniques by rooting and layering plant cuttings like rosemary and lavender. Participants can take home cuttings to practice their skills on their own. Led by Village horticultural and agricultural staff, these Garden Thyme programs are held at various sites at OSV throughout the year and deal with a variety of plant-related themes and topics. This program is FREE for members of Old Sturbridge Village and will begin at 10:00 a.m. Registration is required.

Webinar: Redefining American Patriotism: Identity and Military Service in 19th-Century Massachusetts (July 28th)

Fort Ticonderoga’s Curator, Dr. Matthew Keagle, and the Museum of African American History’s Director of Education and Interpretation, L’Merchie Frazier, will discuss how Irish-American and African American communities combined their own identities with patriotic service to gain broader acceptance and agency in Massachusetts society. This program is FREE for members of Old Sturbridge Village, Fort Ticonderoga, or the Museum of African American History and will begin at 6:00 p.m. Registration is required.

Old Sturbridge Village will be open rain or shine, Wednesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Standard daytime admission rates for the event are $28 for adults, $26 for seniors (55+), and $14 for youth (4-17) and college students. The Village is free to children ages 3 and under.