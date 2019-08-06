July tax collections rise 6 percent over last July

BOSTON (SHNS) – While officials continue to crunch the numbers on the surplus from last fiscal year, the Department of Revenue announced Monday that tax collections in the first month of the new budget year came in just higher than expectations.

Revenue collections for July totaled $2.025 billion, which is $6 million or 0.3 percent higher than the monthly benchmark and $115 million or 6 percent higher than tax collections in July 2018, DOR said.

Though revenue officials appeared pleased with collections in the first month of fiscal 2020, the department also downplayed the importance of July collections. The month accounts for just 6.7 percent of all annual collections and there are no quarterly estimated payments due for most individuals and businesses, DOR said.

“July revenues were close to benchmark,” Revenue Commissioner Christopher Harding said in a statement. “As expected, there was solid growth over July 2018 in withholding and sales tax revenues. Given the brief period covered in the report, July results should not be considered predictive of total FY20 revenues.”

Massachusetts ended the last fiscal year having collected $29.69 billion in tax revenue, an increase of nearly 7 percent over the previous year and eclipsing budget benchmarks by $1.1 billion.

The year-end numbers mean lawmakers and the governor will likely have a sizeable fiscal 2019 surplus to dole out, though a good chunk of the over-benchmark revenues are linked to capital gains collections and will be diverted, by law, into the state rainy day fund. The Executive Office of Administration and Finance is calculating how much surplus money is available for state spending after the required transfers are made.

Last week, the credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings issued a report on what state and local governments will have to do in fiscal year 2020 to “keep their hands on the wheel” while “GDP projections are trending downward and the risk of recession is rising.”

“We are in the midst of the longest expansion on record, but with slower growth comes the challenge for local governments to provide the services for a changing world when revenues might not be keeping pace,” the report said.

S&P said its economists pegged the likelihood of a recession in the next 12 months at 25 to 30 percent, up from 10 to 15 percent last fall. Analysts said the New England region can expect continued economic growth, but at a slower rate that will generally lag behind national growth rates. Greater Boston and southern New Hampshire are predicted to fare better than others in New England.

“We believe that the Boston-area economy, fueled by growth in tech and related industries and underpinned by stable financial and service sector employment will provide outsized growth in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, relative to both the region and the nations,” the report said.

The credit rating firm also noted that “weather remains a perennial topic for local governments” and could be an issue that stresses state and local government finances, especially in New England.

“With dense populations and significant taxable properties along the coasts, the region remains exposed to coastal storms, as well as general increases in the sea levels and other weather and climate related risks,” S&P Global Ratings wrote. “Exposure mitigation and potential tax base loss both directly affect government revenues and a pro-active approach will be critical for local governments looking to maintain credit quality. Additionally, rising costs to secure hard assets, improve stormwater and sewer flow, and other climate change mitigation projects exacerbate tight municipal budgets already pressured due to slow economic growth and long-term demographic pressures.”

Late in July, the Massachusetts House unanimously passed a bill to establish a new grant program to help cities and towns confront climate change impacts and to borrow more than $1 billion to pay for it.

A priority for House Speaker Robert DeLeo, the bill (H 3997) would create the GreenWorks infrastructure program under the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to help communities address things like the threat of rising seas and floodwaters, and the damage that’s already been done.

With lawmakers on a recess and no formal sessions scheduled, the bill is pending before the Senate Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets, which is chaired by Sen. Michael Moore.