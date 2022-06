DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Deerfield, an evening of music and history for Juneteenth will be held.

A concert is to at the First Church of Deerfield, organized by the Historic Deerfield Inc. The concert will include early gospel tunes, music from a new documentary film titled “Songs of Slavery and Emancipation” and more.

The event opens at 7 pm. Ticket prices start at $10 for students, $15 for members, and $20 for non-members.

Masks are required for this event.