(WWLP) – If you looked up at the sky last night you might have noticed something strange. Jupiter was the closest it has come to Earth in more than 59 years.

Jupiter was especially visible last night because it coincides with another event called opposition. That means a planet is on the opposite side of Earth from the sun, so you could draw a straight line from the sun to Earth to Jupiter, all in alignment. Jupiter isn’t expected to come this close to Earth again until the year 2129.

Below is a video captured by 22News viewer Victoria Guay of Chicopee.

Another 22News viewer, Linda Eichstaedt of Southampton also captured this unusual occurrence.

If you have a photo/video you would like to share, email us at ReportIt@wwlp.com.