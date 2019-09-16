Juul responds to California action on vaping

Juul Labs says it agrees that there is a need to crack down on counterfeit and knockoff vaping products.

The comments from one of the most prominent e-cigarette companies come in response to executive actions announced by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. He wants the state to spend $20 million on a public awareness campaign about the dangers of vaping and has asked lawmakers to send him legislation banning flavored e-cigarettes.

Juul spokesman Ted Kwong says the company has taken aggressive actions to combat youth vaping. But just last week an Illinois teenager sued the company arguing it deliberately markets to young people.

Josh Drayton of the California Cannabis Industry Association says the regulated cannabis industry wants to see the nicotine industry follow the same rigorous standards that it does.

On Monday, Newsom issued an executive order aiming to address rising health concerns from vaping. Hundreds of people nationwide have come down with serious lung illnesses related to vaping cannabis-based oils, and flavored e-cigarettes are contributing to a rise in youth smoking.

His order also directs the state’s public health agency to explore if the state can step up warning signs at retailers that sell vaping products. He wants the state tax agency to see if it can increase the taxes on e-cigarettes, which typically have lower taxes than traditional cigarettes.