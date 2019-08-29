Juvenile charged with murder in connection with Abbe Avenue homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police officers and detectives arrested a juvenile Wednesday night in connection with a homicide on Abbe Avenue Tuesday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, the suspect was arrested at his home around 6:15 p.m. for the murder of Heriberto Hernandez.

Hernandez was shot and killed after a disturbance at the intersection of Abbe Ave and Fisk Ave of Springfield.

Walsh said after an investigation, detectives applied for and were granted an arrest warrant on Wednesday.

Due to his age, the juvenile’s name and other information cannot be released.

He is being charged with:

  • Murder
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
  • Armed Robbery – firearm

