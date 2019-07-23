K-9 assists with arrest of breaking and entering suspect

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A K-9 named Kyber helped State and East Longmeadow Police find a breaking and entering suspect on Sunday.

State Police told 22News they were searching for three suspects who fled on foot after an interrupted alleged breaking and entering.

Kyber’s partner, State Trooper Valentine let Kyber track the place where the suspects were last seen. Kyber tracked the suspects for approximately 450 feet when he found one suspect hiding in thick brush.

The suspect was taken into custody without injury by East Longmeadow police.