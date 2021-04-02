Kansas mother’s mysterious death investigated after house fire on ‘Dateline’

(NBC) – When Vashti Seacat is found dead after a house fire, investigators question if her death is an act of murder.

Here’s a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

The man on the phone to 911 was frantic, out of breath.

Brett: And my wife is — I–

Here is the actual video of Kingman’s one officer on duty that night running to his police car and speeding to the burning house where he met the 911 caller outside.

You can hear them both, recorded by his patrol car’s dashboard video camera.

Sowers: Where you at?

Brett: Right here, in the driveway.

The man said his wife was still in the master bedroom, in the back of the house, second floor.

And if that was true, it didn’t look good for her. A passerby caught this video on his cell phone.

By then the volunteer fire brigade was arriving. Not much any of them could do for the woman inside.

As the man calmed down a little, he told the officer he was able only to rescue his 2- and 4-year-old sons, carry them to safety.

So somewhere in there his wife, their mother, was dead. A terrible thing to happen to such a beautiful young family. Even if the fire was all you heard about it.

But Brett Seacat headed to the local law enforcement center a few blocks away and there he repeated something he’d said on the 911 call.

That the fire was not what killed Vashti Seacat.

