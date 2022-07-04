(WWLP) – A familiar face for 22News viewers will be seen in this year’s Miss America competition! Katrina Kincade, a former 22News reporter who now works in the Boston television market, was crowned Miss Massachusetts over the weekend.

The statewide scholarship competition was held Saturday at the Hanover Theater in Worcester. Kincade, whose platform is “Special Olympics: Inclusion Revolution,” will now move on to the national competition, which will be held later this year at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

In addition to being a personal milestone, Kincade’s win is also a first for the organization, as she becomes the first Muslim woman to hold the title of Miss Massachusetts.