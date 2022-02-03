Keep your home safe from chimney fires

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – During the winter months it important to be mindful of how you’re heating your home as the number of house fires tend to spike during this time of year.

Chimney fires are a good example of this. The West Springfield Fire Department recommends cleaning your fireplace each year before winter. Also, always make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors and fire alarms.

LT. Tony Spears of the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News, “always remember to burn dry, well seasoned hardwood and don’t use any flammable liquids to start a fire”

In 2020, there was over 500 home fires in Massachusetts that were linked to home heating.