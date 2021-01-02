Keeping friendships through COVID-19

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The social restrictions required to keep COVID-19 from spreading, have impacted seeing friends up close and in-person. 22News learned that people have to work more diligently to keep up relationships during this time when they can’t get together as often.
Kyle Benoit was shopping at the Riverdale Shoppes in West Springfield on Saturday and told 22News what rules he follows to keep friends from drifting away.
“Phone calls, anything just to reach out, let them know you’re thinking of them. Try to keep in touch, keep that contact alive,” Benoit said.
During these difficult times, social media has become a huge help in keeping relationships lasting, especially when it comes to zoom.