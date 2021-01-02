Keeping friendships through COVID-19

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP)- We've been told to be more cautious during this pandemic, to avoid infection.

And that has changed our experience at the grocery store. Going at off-times, and shopping quicker have been two noticeable changes to people's purchasing habits.

"I'm old and I don't want to get the coronavirus, so I try to stay away from the public," said Ruth Cosimini. "So you get there early you get the deal and you mark them down."

Geisslers has taken note of the changes in consumers spending habits during this pandemic, and that includes what they buy like disinfectant products. They're expecting people to keep the same habits, even when the pandemic ends.

"Yeah I really think for a while, until at least the shots take effect, or we figure this out," said Kevin Powers, Produce Manager for Geisslers.

He also pointed out the rise in popularity of their delivery service and curbside pick-up, for their safety and convenience appeal.

"People are staying home and if they need a few items they'll call for it, but if they need a grocery list they'll come in themselves," said Powers.