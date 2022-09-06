(WWLP) – The rain has been steady all night across Western Massachusetts, causing some minor street flooding and pooling in low-lying areas. If you’re driving to the polls early Tuesday morning, or are hitting the road for your morning commute, even a little moisture should change your driving behavior.

First, slow down, listed speed limits are the maximum safe speed for a given road in perfect, dry conditions, stopping distances will be longer Tuesday morning. Never use cruise control on wet roads, it can increase the risk of hydroplaning.

Use your normal headlights, not high beams, which can make it harder to see in the rain, and don’t get in too deep. Only a few inches of water is enough to float some cars and you can lose control in as little as three inches of water.