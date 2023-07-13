CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that Amazon Prime Day is over, an influx of packages will be delivered over the next few days. Giving porch pirates and parcel thieves more opportunities to steal.

Security experts estimate 1.7 million packages are lost or stolen every day in the U.S.

And post Prime Day package thefts are expected to increase by 40%.

To avoid being victimized, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service recommends not letting incoming or outgoing mail sit in your mailbox. Local police recommend asking drivers to drop the package off behind a bush or on the backside of your house, so it’s not visible and have home security systems installed.

“A lot of times with Amazon they take a picture of where it was delivered so it’s confirmation for us that they are not filing a fake report,” said Travis Odiorne, Chicopee Police Spokesperson. “And then you can just claim through Amazon that it was reported stolen. And we will provide a copy of the police report in 24 to 48 hours.”

To get money back or another product shipped, he says a police report is needed. You can also tell Postal Inspectors if you see anything suspicious or if your mail is missing.