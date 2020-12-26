Keeping your home warm and safe during the holidays

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Lighting the fireplace during the holidays can make a home feel festive, but it’s important to do it safely.

According to the state of Massachusetts, there were 570 fire incidents involving chimneys, fireplaces, and woodstoves in 2019.

These fires happened across the state and caused death and multiple injuries to residents and firefighters. The property loss from these fires totaled $2 million.

Never put wrapping paper or other trash into your fireplace. When burned, these items can send toxic fumes into the air.

The following are tips and proper use guidelines from the state’s website:

Keep space between the heat source and furniture or other flammable items, a distance of at least 36 inches is recommended.

Solid fuel heating appliances should have a separate chimney from other appliances.

Annual checks by a qualified mason are important to check for any cracks. If cracks are present, heated gases or flames can move into living spaces.

Read your appliances guide before using it.

Clean your chimney annually and only burn dry, well-seasoned hardwood. Remove ashes between use.

Never use flammable liquids to start a fire.

Make sure the damper is open before lighting the fire and left open until the fire is completely out. If the damper is closed while the fire is still burning, then smoke and carbon monoxide can get into the home.

Never leave a child alone near the stove.

Fire screens are important to prevent sparks and embers from coming into the living space.

Make sure you have a working smoke detector and carbon monoxide alarms.

More information about chimney and woodstove safety is available from the state.