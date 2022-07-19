SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of Ken Rickson ’75, the Western New England (WNE) Alumni Association presented the Michael A. Serafino Alumnus of the Year Award ceremony and luncheon on Thursday, June 9.

Western New England University Alumni Association has presented Alumnus of the Year Awards over 50 years to honor alumni who embody knowledge, integrity, service, and commitment to professional achievement, civic responsibility, and professional achievement.

As part of this tradition, the award has been named in honor of and in loving memory of Michael (Mike) A. Michael Serafino ’77 passed away in November of 2021. According to a news release sent to 22News by Western New England University, this award is in recognition of the legacy that Mike A. Serafino has left on campus and in the community, the Michael A. Serafino Alumnus of the Year Award honors each year’s Golden Bear.

“This is a bittersweet moment as we think about this celebration, this acknowledgement of the life, the leadership, the legacy of Mike Serafino,” said President Johnson. “He was a proud and true supporter of his alma mater and embodied every aspect of the time, talent, and treasure trifecta.”

Courtesy of Western New England University.

Members of the WNE Board of Trustees, University leadership, and friends and family of Mike Serafino and Ken Rickson attended this special memorial and award celebration. “Western New England University and Michael Serafino go hand in hand for many people who knew him,” said Pat Serafino ’77, Mike’s wife, reflecting on how proud Mike was of his college, his degree, and all the years he served WNE as a student and an alum. “It is such a great honor for this alumnus of the year award to be named for Michael, he would be so proud and humbled. What an amazing way for his legacy of giving to live on.

“The inaugural Michael A. Serafino Alumnus of the Year Award honors Ken Rickson ’75, who has proudly served WNE and the WNE Board of Trustees alongside Mike Serafino. Ken has been actively involved with WNE for nearly 50 years-as a student, alumni volunteer, trustee, and donor.

“Thank you, Mike. I’m truly honored to be the first recipient of your award, and I can’t thank you enough for all you did for me and this institution while you were here with us,” said Ken Rickson. “For now, I will continue, I have two more years as board chair and will continue to do whatever I can to contribute to make us a better board and to make WNE more successful.”

Ken served as a one-year alumni trustee in 1975 and was elected to serve as a two-year alumni trustee in 1996. After the retirement of President Emeritus Anthony S. Caprio in 2018, he became a full trustee and served in a number of capacities, including Board Chair in 2018.

“It’s so meaningful that Ken Rickson is the inaugural recipient of the Michael A. Serafino Alumnus of the Year Award,” said President Johnson. “He is an exceptional person. When I think about his name and the acronyms K, E, and N, I think about K for his kindness, it’s who he is, it’s not a facade; when I think about the E in his name, I think about someone who just enjoys life; when I think about the N in his name, I think about never giving up, someone who is steadfast, someone who will keep moving forward no matter what.”

Western New England University President Johnson and Vice President for Advancement Beverly Dwight expressed gratitude to Mike, Ken, and their families on behalf of the entire WNE community. “To the Serafino family, thank you for sharing Mike with us for all these years. He is a tremendous individual and this is a true honor for us,” said Beverly Dwight. “You are members of the Golden Bear family now and forever.”