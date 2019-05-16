Key legislative committee advances Connecticut toll bill

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Connecticut Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee approved the tolling bill on Wednesday, bringing tolls one step closer to reality in the state.

Governor Ned Lamont’s plan includes adding 50 gantries on I-84, I-95, I-91 & Route 15; that number down from the 82 gantries originally proposed.

Harry Webb of Suffield told 22News, he will go backroads if the state passes tolls.

“I work in Massachusetts, so I always take 75. So, that’s what I’ll do from now on, I’m not going to pay the tolls,” Webb said.

The governor said he’s willing to give a discount for some commuters and high users, bring down bus fares to $1, and reduce the gas tax if tolls are added to highways.

The co-chairmen of the Transportation Committee said because these details are still being finalized, the bill isn’t ready yet. There is a push to get this passed before the end of the legislative session on June 5 at midnight, but lawmakers still need to pass it through the House and Senate.

Wes Curteier, who works in Connecticut, told 22News he’s against the tolls.

“Tolls are something that continuously, it seems like from talking to people in this area, it seems like they go up, up, up, It starts at $.25 and before long it’s $3,” Curteier said.

If tolls are passed by the house and senate, the Federal Highway Administration will then have to approve them before tolls become law.

