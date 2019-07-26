KFC/Taco Bell employees fired after a video goes viral

KFC/Taco Bell employees have been fired after a video of an employee food fight goes viral. The video was taken on Friday, July 19th. Currently the video has over 900 shares and over 400 comments on social media.

After receiving complaints, the Vermont department of Health investigated.

“After I watched the video a few times on Sunday evening, on Monday morning we sent out our health inspector on Monday morning,” said Andrew Chevrefils.

According to an incident report by Vermont’s Department of Health, the manager Barbara Benoit, described four incidents having a food fight at the end of their shift with taco sauce being squirted in one of the employee’s hair. She said she tried to get it out in the bathroom sink and when she couldn’t, she went to the sink in the kitchen.

According to the report, the whole sink was sanitized and refilled immediately after the incident

As of now, there will be no further investigating by the Vermont Department of Health.

“The response we got from the establishment was appropriate,” said Chevrefils. So, there’s no violation or enforcement action.”

The Department of Health said they don’t know of any recent violations or issued with the establishment. They have switched owners recently.

However, the report states the incident was also recorder on 16 security cameras and is currently being reviewed by corporate.

The report also states the four employees in the incident were terminated on Saturday morning and lawyers are involved. T6