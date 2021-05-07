Kidde recalls smoke and combination carbon monoxide alarms

(WKBN) – Kidde is recalling certain models of its TruSense smoke alarms and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms.

The company says there is a “risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.”

About 226,000 units were sold at home and hardware stores nationwide, including Walmart, Home Depot and Menards. Plus online retailers, including Amazon.com and ShopKidde.com.

They were sold between May 2019 and September 2020.

Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recalled model numbers are 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070. They can be found on the back of the alarms.

They must also have the TruSense logo or “AMBER = FAULT” printed on the front.

Call Kidde for a free replacement. The company can be reached at 844-796-9972 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

You can also visit www.kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com, www.kidde.com or the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website for more information or to report an incident.