NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning on Sunday at 9:00 a.m., King Street, between Main Street and Trumbull Rd, will be closed.

According to the Northampton Police Department, the road will be closed for an investigation regarding a previous serious motor vehicle collision.

During this time, the police advise motorists to seek alternate routes. The road will be closed until 9:30 a.m.