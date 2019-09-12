King Ward providing shuttles to Big E visitors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – King Ward buses are ready to roll and providing shuttle service to the Big E beginning Friday and throughout the Great New England Fair’s 17 day run.

With the Sullivan-Morgan bridge replacement project creating major traffic problems, King Ward shuttle service is seen as a major contributor to easing congestion.

President Dennis King said he’s prepared for the start of the Big E Friday. he told 22News, “We’ve got ten buses committed on the weekend, Saturdays and Sundays. We start selling tickets at 8 o’clock in the morning, first shuttle is at 9 a.m. and we run all the way until the park closes.”

King ward coach lines will provide shuttle service to the Big E from Holyoke Community College, Enfield Square Mall, Springfield’s Union Station and MGM Springfield.

To find routes, times and the cost for King Ward’s shuttle services click at the link below:

https://www.kingward.com/big-e-shuttle.html.