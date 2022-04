SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first “Kings of the Field” youth basketball tournament takes place today from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Higher Expectations Sports Complex in Springfield.

With more than 50 youth already set up for the 3-on-3 match, the winning teams will take home prizes valued at $500. These will be half-court games, the first team to score 11 points wins.

The tournament is open to the public, tickets are still available to purchase online or at the door.