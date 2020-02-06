Breaking News
Mass Pike westbound closed in Wilbraham due to truck rollover, wood spill
Kirk Douglas, 1917-2020

News

by: NBC's Mark Barger

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103.

For decades, Douglas was one of Hollywood’s biggest box office draws.

The cleft-chinned actor starred in more than 80 movies, usually as the tough guy. 

The son of Russian immigrants, Douglas made his first film in 1946, “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers,” but it was “Champion” in 1949 that made him a star.

His other landmark films include: “Spartacus”, “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” with friend and frequent co-star Burt Lancaster, and one of Disney’s early live action films, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”. 

Douglas earned three Oscar nominations, including one for the role of painter Vincent Van Gogh in “Lust For Life”.

His son, Michael, became a Hollywood star in his own right, and the father-son duo co-starred in the 2003 film “It Runs In The Family”.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3bdq04J

