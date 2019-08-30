Kitchen fire leaves 12 people without a home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A dozen people need a place to stay after a fire on Dickinson Street early Friday morning.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetrault told 22News that firefighters were called to a report of a kitchen fire at 464 Dickinson Street at around 3:00AM.

The fire was quickly put out. A 69-year-old man was brought to the hospital for what Captain Tetrault called “an unknown medical condition.”

The 12 people who were affected by the kitchen fire are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined that the fire started due to unattended cooking.