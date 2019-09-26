Kittens stuck in gutter drain in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several kittens are stuck inside a gutter drain in West Springfield.

According to West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Manchino, the animals are trapped in six-inch PVC pipping that extends 20 to 30 feet into the ground behind the Dinn Brothers business on Interstate Drive.

Manchino told 22News that himself, and four other members of the fire department, spent two hours on Wednesday evening trying to get the kittens out. He said they popped manhole covers in the area, but could not remove the cats.

In a Facebook post, the Westfield Homeless Cat Project said they could hear the animals crying.

The Fire Department left food, and dropped a rope with knots on it into the pipe so the kittens could climb out on their own.

Manchino said this was the “best means of getting the kittens out of this situation,” and their mother is in still in the area.

The only other option he said, would be to dig 30 feet down into the property to get to the pipes. But, it is private property and the owners would have to approve of this.

Manchino added that the Fire Department consulted with both Mayor William Reichelt’s office and the West Springfield Animal Control on how to best help these kittens.