Kmart in Palmer will be closing

Another local Kmart store will be closing.

According to the SEARS HOLDINGS website, the Kmart at 159 Wilbraham Street in Palmer is one of five Kmart and twenty-one Sears stores across the country that will begin liquidating in August.

In February, a federal judge approved a deal to sell Sears Holdings to its former CEO, Eddie Lampert. The new company, TransformCO, released a statement on Tuesday announcing the closures.

All the named stores are expected to close in October.

Sears Holdings Store Closing List by WWLP-22News on Scribd