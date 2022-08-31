HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke city officials are considering how to boost business at the city’s Kmart plaza.

22news reporter Kaelee Collins is live in Holyoke to explain what options are on the table for the future of the Kmart store, which has been vacant since 2020. City Councilors met earlier this week in front of the Kmart store, located at the corner of Northampton Street and Whiting Farms Road in Holyoke, to discuss future opportunities for the space. This Kmart closed back in 2020 during a nationwide retreat by Kmart, as the retail store was struggling to compete with Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

Now, Holyoke officials are working on making the shopping area vibrant once again. Mayor Joshua Garcia, told 22news, that he and OPED are communicating with current property owners, to propose the reuse of the property. “It all comes down to the owners, and how a priority for them and how hard they want to push to bring some resolution,” said Garcia.

Holyoke City councilors believe the space is a key area for economic development. It’s close not only to residential neighborhoods but also to the highway and the Holyoke Ingleside Mall. Illinois-based Transformco owns the Kmart building., and several other properties across the country. The mayor and city councilors intend to continue their dialogue with Transformco to redevelop this site.