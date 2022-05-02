(WWLP) – Life insurance is a way to provide for your family or loved ones after you die, but it can be complicated.

Life insurance coverage involves a regular premium and pays out when the policy holder dies. That money can be used by the policy holders family to cover expenses, replace income or even be set aside as a charitable donation.

Life insurance covers most causes of death including natural and accidental, suicides, and homicides. There are really only two ways to void your policy, lapses in payment, or misrepresenting the policy holder’s health.

You can typically choose between three types of coverage such as term, whole or universal. Premium amounts depend on your health, age and lifestyle.