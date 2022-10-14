CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 10 million people in the U.S. experience physical abuse by a partner every year. But, domestic violence is more than physical violence. The victim’s partner may do things that make the victim afraid or isolate them from family or friends.

Additional signs may include:

Constant criticism of the victim and their abilities as a spouse or partner, parent or employee.

Controlling Money.

Overprotectiveness or extreme jealousy.

Threatening harm to the victim, or their children, pets, family members, friends or themselves.

If you, or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, 22News has a list of resources to help.

For confidential help available 24/7, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The numbers are: 1-800-799-7233(SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 . If you’re unable to speak safely, text START to 88788 or use the online chat option.

SafeLink is Massachusetts’ statewide 24/7 toll-free hotline at 1-877-785-2020

And, remember if it is an emergency, you should call 911.