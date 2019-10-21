Korean War casualty laid to rest

(WICU) Nearly 70 years after he was killed in action in North Korea, Sgt. Gerald B. Raeymacker’s remains were laid to rest Saturday alongside his mother in Dunkirk, New York.

“Glad to see my uncle’s finally home and with his mom. It’s nice to have some closure for the family and all the hard work that’s been put into obtaining this and making this happen,” Rita Kloecker, his niece, said.

A large part of that credit goes to Raeymacker’s brother-in-law and Erie resident Roman Kloecker, who spent more than 20 years solving the puzzle of his brother-in-law’s whereabouts.

“I just think its the greatest day, we prayed for it for a long time and it’s finally here. I’m just grateful,” Roman Kloecker said.

Family, friends, military members, and police officers gathered to pay their final respects. There were also veterans, honoring their brother-in-arms, and not leaving their post until the very end.

