Korean War veteran earns diploma after leaving high school to serve country

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Monday was graduation day for a special member of the Gahanna community.

Charles Horn was a former football star at Gahanna High School, but gave it up 70 years ago.

Horn traded in what would have been his cap and gown for combat boots.

He served in the Korean War and never got his chance to walk across the stage and earn his diploma.

Until Monday.

“The older you get, you get down a little bit,” Horn said. “Life isn’t as exciting as it used to be, but it’s a great joy to be able to come through it again.”

The 87-year-old veteran was honored at the convocation for teachers in the Gahanna-Jefferson district.

Those in attendance said Horn’s story was inspirational.