Photo of Jennifer Pettway, 40, of New Cassel. Police say Pettway bit an officer while resisting arrest after threatening to kill her neighbor on July 14, 2021. (Nassau County Police Department)

NEW CASSEL, L.I. — A Long Island woman was hit with multiple charges Wednesday for biting a responding officer and resisting arrest after she threatened her neighbor during an argument, according to police.

Authorities said it all started Wednesday morning when New Cassel woman Jennifer Pettway became enraged and threatened to kill her neighbor during a verbal dispute at their apartment building.

Fearing for her safety, the female neighbor, 51, called police, with officers responding to the disturbance around 11 a.m., officials said.

Pettway, 40, was irate and violent toward responding officers, including throwing items out of her apartment at them and refusing to come out and speak with them, police said.

The cops immediately requested backup from the Emergency Services Unit.

While ESU officers attempted to talk to the woman at the door of her apartment, one of the officers put his plastic protection shield in the doorway to prevent her from shutting the door, officials said.

Pettway immediately pulled on the shield, trying to take it, police said.

She then grabbed the officer’s forearm and bit him, causing substantial pain, authorities said. The bite caused a contusion and swelling, according to police.

Police were finally able to get into the woman’s apartment but she actively resisted arrest and refused to comply with multiple verbal commands, authorities said.

After a brief struggle, officers were able to take Pettway into custody, they said.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to officials, Pettway was arrested on charges including assault, menacing, attempted grand larceny and resisting arrest.

She was expected to be arraigned on Thursday.