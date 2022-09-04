(WWLP) – Many people will be spending the Labor day weekend outside and police are reminding hikers to never go out alone.

This comes after human remains were found in Lee Thursday, which are presumed to be that of a 42-year-old woman that’s been missing since march.

Before every hike, the American Hiking Society suggests making a plan, hiking smart, going prepared, and knowing your capabilities. Police are reminding people that if they go hiking this holiday weekend, to always tell someone where they’re going, and to never go by themselves.