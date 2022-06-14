(WWLP) – Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, that’s approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells needed every day.

Nearly 16 million blood components are transfused in the U.S each year. Whether it be whole blood, red cells, platelets, or plasma, they all play a vital part in saving someone’s life. Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured; they can only come from volunteer donors.

According to the American Red Cross, an estimated 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate blood annually, but supply can’t always meet demand because only 3 percent of age-eligible people donate.

Blood cells are essential for surgeries, treatment, and traumatic injuries and one donation can help save more than one life.