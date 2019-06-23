Lafayette takes down Casagrande Builders 30 Street Stock Triple Crown Event

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Jason Lafayette out of Somers, CT took down the win in the second round of the RSMPCO.com Street Stock Triple Crown Challenge in the Casagrande Builders 30 lap event on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Adrien Paradis, III led the opening laps of the event as Lafayette took the lead from Paradis on lap 2 by a nose at the start-finish line. Meg Fuller passed Travis Hydar for third on lap 10. Lafayette would lead at the halfway point as George Bessette, Jr was right behind him. The caution came out on lap 17 for a spin by Zach Robinson in turns 1 and 2. On the restart, there would be a wreck that involved Tyler Trott, Tess Beyer, and Chris Danielczuk that saw the caution and the red flag come out.

Lafayette and Bessette led the field to the green on the restart as they were side by side for two laps. Lafayette was able to get by Bessette. Steve Kenneway and Travis Hydar brought out the final caution as they spun on the backstretch that setup for a green white checkered finish.

On the restart, Lafayette and Fuller were side by side. Lafayette got by Fuller in turns 3 and 4 to win the Casagrande Builders 30. Johnny Walker out of Agawam finished in fifth and Mike Hopkins out of Springfield finished in sixth.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this upcoming Friday night with the NAPA Auto Parts 5K 100 lap event for the SK Modifieds.