LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last month, the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces was felt across the village and town of Lake George, where many international workers had spent a summer while traveling on J-1 visa programs. One restaurant stepped up to raise money to feed refugees, and last week, a total was announced that was helped along by surrounding chefs and eateries.

10 McGillis Public House announced on Facebook recently that throughout March, $4,848 had been raised for World Central Kitchen, a charitable foundation currently working to feed refugees at Ukrainian border crossings, as well as in several large Ukrainian cities, as citizens search for safety. The bar and grill was moved to help in part due to having employed a Ukrainian student on a J-1 visa, who maintained a relationship with the restaurant’s owner and attended the initial fundraising event held by 10 McGillis in March.

From there, the effort was aided by other restaurants in Lake George, which put out collection buckets by registers or wherever one would be conspicuous and gain support in a given restaurant. Participating eateries included Pizza Jerks, The Lagoon, and Gaslight.

It’s not just restaurants that have come out to help. Village Mayor Bob Blais donated $100 to the cause, according to the restaurant.

10 McGillis’ goal on GoFundMe is to hit $5k, and although the calendar has turned, they’re not done until they make it that last step of the way. Donations are still being accepted on the restaurant’s GoFundMe page.

The collection of restaurants is just one example of the Lake George community stepping up to help refugees. Students at Lake George High School recently finished two weeks of gathering medical and other supplies to be sent directly to refugees in need.