Lake Michigan home falls off bluff near Montague

WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office is blocking off the area where a Lake Michigan home has fallen off a bluff.

Muskegon County Emergency Services Director Rich Warner tells News 8 the home in White River Township just west of Montague came crashing down on New Year’s Eve.

Warner says they’ve been monitoring the home and working with its owner, who is at her other home on the east side of the state.

Warner said the homeowner did everything right and had been working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy to try to prevent the disaster by installing riprap and a rock wall.

The homeowner hopes to visit the property Thursday to assess the situation. Warner said she will be responsible for the cleanup costs.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area, which has been blocked off and secured for safety purposes.

People who live in the area say a neighboring property is also close to toppling off the bluff.

A house near Montague fell from the top of a bluff along Lake Michigan. (Jan. 1, 2020)

Fueled by high water levels and strong storms, erosion has eaten away at bluffs up and down Lake Michigan, threatening homes. Two lakeshore homes have been demolished — one in August and the other in November — before they could topple into the water. Another was moved away from the lake.