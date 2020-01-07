1  of  2
Breaking News
Two people taken to hospital after car crashed into pole in Chicopee Fotis Dulos charged with murder in case of missing Connecticut mother

Lamont to appear at weekend forum on transportation plan

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bill_proposing_tolls_on_Connecticut_high_0_20190521101135

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to appear at a public meeting this weekend to discuss his proposed transportation plan, which could include highway tolls.

The town hall style meeting is planned for Sunday at a school in Westport, where Lamont is expected to be joined by Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti. It will be hosted by state Sen. Will Haskell and state Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, both Democrats.

A transportation forum that originally was planned for Tuesday evening in Westport had been postponed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories