(WWLP) – Bridge and guard rail repair will continue along portions of the Mass Pike this week.

Starting on Monday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., MassDOT will work on bridge repair in east and westbound lanes through Stockbridge.

That will force temporary lane closures during work hours. Then, guard rail operations will continue starting overnight Monday in Lee, Becket and Otis. Expect intermittent lane closures between 7 at night and five in the morning, Monday through Friday.