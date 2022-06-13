(WWLP) – Repair operations will temporarily shut down lanes in Stockbridge, Blandford, Otis and Becket this week.

Work will be conducted at varying times in each location starting Monday morning. All operations should be complete by 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

In Stockbridge, bridge repair work will close east and westbound lanes from 7 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon Monday and Tuesday.

In Blandford, guard rail repair work will close east and westbound lanes during overnight hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Guard rail repair will also be conducted in Becket and Otis, from 7 at night to 5 in the morning Monday through Thursday.