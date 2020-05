South Padre Island (Texas)— A building is currently on fire towards the end of South Padre Island.

According to a spokeswoman from the city, Nikki Sotto, several agencies such as South Padre, Port Isabel police and fire, EMS and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) are on scene.

National Weather Service radar indicates a lightning strike around 6:30 a.m. is the cause.





Photos sent to KVEO by viewer

