Last Day of the Eastern Region Ski Show Tournament

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastern Region Ski Show Tournament will wrap up today at the Oxbow Water Sports Complex in Northampton.

The 35th annual tournament will have it’s final day with 5 teams from across the northeast competing in various competitions.

Each team will put on a 1-hour show, featuring different types of skiing, dancing, and comedy. The teams will be judged on execution Flow, Difficulty, and Spectator Appeal. Teams with the top scores will qualify for the national competition that will place in Indiana in the middle of August.

The event starts at 9 Sunday morning, and will run until all of the individual competitors & teams have completed their routines. The event is free and open to the public, and will take place at 100 Old Springfield Road in Northampton.