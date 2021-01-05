Last episodes of Jeopardy with Alex Trebek airing this week

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show “Jeopardy!” (Jeopardy! via AP)

(WWLP) – The last new recorded episodes of Alex Trebek hosting Jeopardy will air this week.

It’s been almost two months since the beloved game show host lost his battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Trebek hosted Jeopardy for thirty-seven seasons. The last episodes finished taping just ten days before he passed on November 8.

Briana Graees of Agawam told 22News that she has fond memories of watching Trebek host the show with her family.

“I don’t know who’s going to replace him, he was just such a great guy, he was so humble. He really taught about how self-deprecating is okay to making fun of yourself is always good and to always enjoy life no matter what,” Graees said.

Trebek’s final Jeopardy episodes will air at their regular time with week at 7:30 PM. You can watch those episodes on 22News.