WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The beginning of the end of the states largest fair and its festivities looms ahead. The Big E will be wrapping up this weekend which means the final Friday of September was also the last Friday of the fair season.

Thousands from all over continue to trek to western Massachusetts as the fair has seen record high attendance numbers. One fair-goer came all the way from Nebraska and some from as far away as France!

“It’s awesome, a ton of people, great atmosphere, and the food is amazing! The history behind it all, it’s amazing,” said David Coenen of Nebraska.

“Remi Bourhis from France expressed, “This is my first time in the U.S. I absolutely love it here. It’s my first experience at The Big E, so it’s a very nice time.”

If you haven’t had the chance to enjoy the festivities, it is time to make haste, as you only have two days left. Gates open at 8am on both Saturday and Sunday, and will close for the year on Sunday at 10pm.