WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Last minute shoppers flocking to area grocery stores Wednesday to stock up on Thanksgiving necessities.

22News visited Stop and Shop at the Riverdale Shops in West Springfield to talk to some last minute shoppers, many with purchasing items like flour, potatoes, and seasonal beverages. Some said shopping last minute made it hard to find everything on the list.



“We’ve been prepping for a couple weeks now. Be courteous to each other everybody is doing the best that they can and next year maybe do it in advance,” said Springfield resident Jenny Barlow.

Many stores, including Stop & Shop, will be open on Thanksgiving.