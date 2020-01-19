Last round of snowfall didn’t catch us up to January average

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts has once again turned into a winter wonderland. Most areas picked up a solid 3 to 5 inches with the highest amounts in Franklin and northern Berkshire County, according to official reports from the National Weather Service in Boston.

Greenfield and Shelburne woke up to 5 inches, whereas the Springfield, West Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee areas saw closer to 3 inches.

While we accumulated over a foot above the normal December snowfall in Chicopee, we are still a little behind for this month.

We have picked up nearly 4 inches of snow so far this month. When in a typical January, we normally pick up nearly 14 inches. So we still have plenty of catching up to do.

One Agawam resident told 22News he didn’t mind this last round. It was relatively easy to clean up.

“About 3 inches and it was easier to clean up. You know, at least we didn’t get the rain and the sleet and freezing rain because that makes it a mess to try to snow blow or shovel,” Roger O’Connor told 22News.

So far this season overall, we have accumulated over 26 inches of snow at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. In a typical winter season, we see nearly 50 inches total.

Last year was noticeably quiet with a season total of just 38.5 inches. And we still have plenty more chances to catch up to our normal January snowfall. Our next chance of rain and snow comes next weekend