Latest: Doctors add to confusion about President Trump’s fight with COVID-19

(WWLP) – Mixed messages have caused widespread confusion and serious concern about President Trump’s COVID-19 infection.

His medical team proclaiming he was in good spirits Saturday and hasn’t had a fever in 24 hours.

“At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made,” Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump’s physician, said at a news briefing Saturday morning.

Dr. Conley said the President developed symptoms Thursday, including a mild cough, congestion and fatigue. But his briefing Saturday, spurred more questions than answers.

The White House later issued a memo correcting the timeline Dr. Conley offered. They claimed he wouldn’t answer certain questions like how high the President’s fever had been and whether President Trump had been treated with supplemental oxygen.

“The concerning thing, again is you know today they talked about the vitals being normal, him being up and around, him doing things a little confusing, as to whether he was on oxygen or not that’s important,” Dr. John Torres, an NBC News Medical Correspondent, explained. “If he was on oxygen that means that his lungs are being affected at this point.”

The former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has also contracted COVID-19. He said he feels “good” and only has “mild symptoms” as of Saturday. But with his history of asthma, he made the decision to be admitted to the hospital as a precaution.

President Donald Trump did release a 4-minute video from Walter Reed Medical Center Saturday evening saying he’s beginning to feel better.