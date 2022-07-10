CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some good news amid inflation fears, gas prices are coming down.

After topping off at a record high of over $5 a gallon, they’re now dropping. In fact, it’s been the largest weekly drop in two years.

The national average is still high at $4.68 a gallon but that’s down more than 10 cents from just a week ago.

Experts say we could go down another five to ten cents a gallon over the next week or so, but hurricane season is here and demand for fuel during natural disasters typically drives prices higher.