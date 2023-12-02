HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — Seinfeld wasn’t the only comedy act in western Massachusetts on Saturday night. The Greater Holyoke YMCA hosted their first ‘Laughing with a Purpose’ Comedy Fundraiser.

The Greater Holyoke YMCA hosts an event every year to raise money for their members and facilities. On Saturday they brought in Funny 4 Funds at the Holyoke Elks Lodge. Funny 4 Funds featured three comedians who performed a 90-minute stand-up show.

“Everybody loves comedy, not everybody loves golf, not everybody loves dabbling in other things. Or, not everybody has a motorcycle, but everybody loves to laugh,” expressed the Co-Founder of the Funny 4 Funds Fundraiser, Michael Murray.

In total funny 4 funds has helped raise over 9.4 million dollars throughout all of their fundraisers.